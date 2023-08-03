BOONE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Boone Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding three people of interest following a theft.

On Friday, July 21, at 5:31 p.m., three white males were involved with stealing of a plastic “A” frame display sign in front of the Appalachian Theatre at 559 West King Street, according to the police department.

The sign is promoting the showing of “The Wizard of Oz” and was marked with specific branding of the movie.

After the sign was taken, the three suspects continued walking West on West King Street, officials said.

If you have any information regarding this incident or who the suspects may be, you’re urged to call 828-268-6959. You can also click here to submit an anonymous tip.