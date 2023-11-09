WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Crews continued to battle a wildfire in the Powder Horn Mountain area of Watauga County overnight, fire officials said.

Watauga County Emergency Services said residents affected were able to evacuate to a general shelter opened by the Deep Gap Fire Department. The shelter will be staffed by the American Red Cross.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper declared a State of Emergency late Wednesday due to the ongoing

“I am grateful for the first responders who have jumped into action to help combat the ongoing wildfires in Western North Carolina,” said Governor Cooper. “The fires and the continued droughts across the state pose a risk to public health and safety and we want to ensure that all residents and their property remain safe and protected.”

Burn bans have been issued for 30 counties in the state as the drought and dry spell continue and are not expected to let up or improve with warm conditions continuing through the week.

“The current wildfires, combined with the ongoing drought and weather forecast have increased our risk for additional fire activity, especially in the western part of our state,” said Will Ray, Director of North Carolina Emergency Management. “This emergency declaration will help facilitate getting the needed resources to combat these wildfires, to save lives and property, and to support our local jurisdictions and agencies, as well as state partners who are engaged in fighting these fires. We are incredibly proud of the North Carolina Forest Service, local fire departments, and the US Forest Service who have stepped up to combat these fires and protect our state.”