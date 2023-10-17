WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people have been arrested after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Around 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 17, highway patrol investigated a collision on Blowing Rock Road near Niley Cook Road in Watauga County.

A 2003 Volkswagen Jetta, that was reported stolen from Georgia, was going south on NC 105 where officers from the Boone Police Department attempted a traffic stop.

The driver of the Jetta, Lewis Archie Woods, 53, sped off before losing control of the car, driving off the left side of the road, striking two landscaping boulders in a parking lot and overturning several times, officials said.

Woods and a passenger, Jessica Newkirk, 37, fled on foot following the crash but were quickly apprehended.

Both were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. Neither was wearing a seatbelt during the incident. No emergency vehicles nor personnel were involved or injured in the crash.

Woods and Newkirk, both from Georgia, were arrested following the incident.