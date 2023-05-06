WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Impairment is suspected in a deadly wreck in Watauga County after a car overturned and landed in a creek, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said on Saturday.

Troopers responded to calls regarding the incident on Monday around 1:20 a.m. on US-421 near Ward Greene Road. 52-year-old Elk Park resident Dena Comer was found suffering from injuries and was transported to an area medical center where she was later pronounced dead.

An initial investigation revealed Comer’s Buick SUV drove off the road and struck a boulder before overturning and going into a creek, according to the trooper’s report.

Comer was wearing a seatbelt and impairment is suspected, Highway Patrol said.

Roadways were shut down for about an hour.