VILAS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The man killed in a crash on a highway in Watauga County Monday morning was a former firefighter and EMT who recently served as the county’s assistant fire marshal.

The Cove Creek Volunteer Fire Department said 43-year-old Raymond Jefferidge Kerley worked in the fire industry for 18 years.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of a friend and fellow firefighter,” Interim CCVFD Chief Steve Marks said. “We continue to hold each other and Jay’s entire family up in prayer as we grieve this tragic loss to our community.”

The N.C. State Highway Patrol said Kerley died after a 2008 Ford F250 was traveling north on US 321 near Phillips Branch Road around 8:15 a.m. when the truck ran off the road to the right, overcorrected, crossed the centerline and collided with a southbound 2012 Ford Escape and a 2002 Ford F250.

The former firefighter was identified as the driver of the 2002 pickup. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

After getting his start with the Cove Creek Volunteer Fire Department, officials said Kerley spent nine years with the Boone Fire Department.

In 2017, Kerley moved to the Watauga County Fire Marshal’s Office and served as assistant fire marshal and emergency management coordinator until 2022.

“[Kerley] was a good man, a humble servant of his community, and an incredible father. That is the best legacy any of us can hope for. Our prayers are for those left behind and the family he loved most of all,” Watauga County Emergency Services said in a statement.

Troopers said 28-year-old Jeremy Daniel Denny, the driver of the 2008 Ford F250, was arrested after the crash and charged with felony death by vehicle, felony serious injury by vehicle, driving while impaired and reckless driving.

The driver of the Ford Escape was critically injured in the collision and taken to the hospital.

US 321 was closed for around five hours while investigators were on the crash scene.