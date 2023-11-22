ZIONVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — No charges will come out of a fatal Tuesday afternoon wreck in Watauga County, according to N.C. State Highway Patrol officials.

Zionville resident Sarah May Watson, 77, died from her injuries as a result of a three-vehicle wreck on U.S. 421 around 3:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

A 2001 Subaru Legacy was traveling north on US 421 near Silverleaf Road when it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a southbound 2004 Toyota Camry. This collision caused the Camry to collide with a 2021 Subaru Outback also traveling south on US 421.

A passenger in Legacy was transported by EMS to Watauga Medical Center in Boone with non-life-threatening injuries. EMS personnel took Tennessee resident and Camry driver Mitsael Palecios, 58, to the medical center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Newland resident and Outback driver Stephen Charles Compton, 73, did not suffer injuries in the wreck.

The initial investigation does not indicate impairment or speed to be contributing factors. U.S. 421 was closed in the area during the on-scene investigation for approximately 2 hours.