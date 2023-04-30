BOONE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Sorority said that an altercation between two guests ended in two people being shot.

Deputies say they were called just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 29th to a fight and shooting in the 300 block of Will Cook Road. Witnesses reported a black GMC Pickup driving off.

Watauga Deputies, Boone Police, and NCSHP began searching for the pickup. They say that 27-year-old Stephen Noble was identified as a suspect and officers were able to start talking with him. Around three hours later the Noble surrendered to officers.

Noble is charged with two counts of Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury.

Deputies say both victims were taken to Watagua Medical Center, but have already been released from the hospital.

The Sigma Gamma chapter of Alpha Omicron Pi at Appalachian State University released a statement saying that the two victims were guests at their sorority formal. Read the full statement below.