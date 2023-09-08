BOONE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – SouthEnd Brewing Co. will open its Boone location on Sept. 23, 2023, according to a spokesperson.

The Greensboro-based brewery and restaurant will be located on the 740 block of West King Street near North Water Street.

(Courtesy: SouthEnd Brewing Co) (Courtesy: Emily Simpson) (Courtesy: Grant Vitek) (Courtesy: SouthEnd Brewing Co)

After six months of renovations to the ‘historic building,’ the company announced a grand opening event between 11:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. on the 23rd.

“We love the Boone community and are excited to bring our family business to our hometown,” said owner/operator Aram and Megan Kevorkian. “We can’t wait to see you at SouthEnd!”

The spokesperson elaborated on the company’s history, describing that the family-owned operation began when Aram took a brewing class at Appalachian State University. Aram’s skills were shared with his dad and brother, and the Kevorkian family’s passion for craft beer became shared.

Get breaking news alerts with the Queen City News mobile app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

What does the company care about the most?

“Good beer, great food, and providing a place for families and communities to gather,” the spokesperson wrote.