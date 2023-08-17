BOONE, N.C. (WJHL) — Boone police have identified the other person who was reportedly involved in a fatal road rage shooting on Aug. 11.

The Boone Police Department identified the other person as William Ray Bristol, 54 of Caldwell County.

According to police, Justin Wayne Newberry, 38 of Boone, died after the shooting last Friday.

The police department said the case remains “an active, ongoing investigation.” Boone police said they continue to work with the district attorney’s office and expect to release more information in the near future.