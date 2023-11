WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Due to a rockslide, NC 105 near Broadstone Road is closed, NC State Highway Patrol said on Tuesday.

The incident happened on NC 105, southwest of Boone, at mile markers 6.2 to 6.8, NCDOT reports. Watauga County Emergency Services and NCDOT have closed the area for cleanup.

Photo: Lisa Smith Photo: Lisa Smith

Expect heavy delays and drive with caution, NCDOT said.

The estimated time for the area to open is 6 p.m. Tuesday.