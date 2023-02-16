BOONE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A anti-Semitic flag was waved by an individual at a Jewish temple in Boone Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, according to the police department.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Temple of The High Country.

Police said they responded to a report that an individual was waving an anti-Semitic flag with a ‘swastika’ on the temple’s premises.

When officers arrived on the scene, they recovered an anti-Semitic flag on the property, but the individual had already left.

Authorities notified temple leadership of the situation.

“Like many in our community, we at the Boone Police Department are disheartened this type of activity occurred in our town,” a spokesperson with the department wrote. “It is important, however, to note the distinction between a hateful act and a Hate Crime.”

This is an active investigation.