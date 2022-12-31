WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A teen was tragically killed when a farm tractor he was operating slid off a hill and overturned, the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Queen City News on Saturday.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 1:43 p.m. near a field off US-421 by Laurel Branch Road on Friday.

Sugar Grove resident Cole Ellis, 14, was pronounced dead on the scene.

An initial investigation revealed Ellis was on the farm and feeding cattle when the tractor he was operating lost traction, slid down a steep hill, and overturned, pinning him underneath the tractor, according to the sheriff’s office. The accident was reported by an individual who witnessed the accident.

Watauga Medic and Cove Creek Fire were among the departments that responded to the scene.

“This incident has rocked our entire community,” the sheriff’s office said in a released statement.