ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two Robeson County sheriff’s deputies were shot Tuesday morning near Maxton as they were trying to arrest a man who was out of jail on bond for murder and armed-robbery charges.

It happened at about 9:30 a.m. in the area of Old Red Springs Road outside of Maxton.

At an afternoon news conference, Sheriff Burnis Wilkins identified the deputies as Jonathan Walters and Kaelin Locklear. Walters has several years of law enforcement experience, while Kaelin Locklear has been a deputy for about two years.

Wilkins said one of the deputies was shot three times in the upper body and one was shot in the leg. The suspect, Shawn Tobin Locklear Jr., was also shot and flown to a hospital.

The deputies were taken in the back of a pickup truck by other deputies to Scotland Memorial Hospital in Laurinburg, Wilkins said. They were then taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, North Carolina, where they were undergoing surgery Tuesday afternoon.

Wilkins said two people who lived in the area near where the shooting happened helped care for the deputies. One of them helped apply a tourniquet on one of the wounded deputies and another provided towels.

Locklear was taken to Scotland Memorial and then flown to UNC Medical Center in Chapel Hill, Wilkins said. He was also shot multiple times.

According to Wilkins, Locklear began shooting at the deputies after they pursued him into some woods.

The deputies could hear him in the woods and then saw him behind a tree, Wilkins said. The deputies asked him to put down his weapons and come out, but instead, Wilkins said, Locklear “jumped out from behind the tree” and began shooting.

Wilkins said Locklear then got into one of the deputy’s cruisers and ran over a deputy while trying to get away. The deputy suffered a broken leg.

At that point, Wilkins said another deputy began shooting at the cruiser with Locklear inside. Locklear then backed into another patrol car and drove away on Old Red Springs Road before he was stopped and taken into custody.

Locklear was one of three people arrested in December 2020 and charged with murder in the death of Joshua R. Hunt, 28, of Red Springs. He was released on bond on May 5, according to Wilkins, who said a judge approved his bond even though “pre-trial release people didn’t want this guy out on bond.”

Before his arrest on the murder charge, an angry Wilkins said at Tuesday afternoon’s news conference that Locklear was arrested on March 2020 on an armed robbery charge and “made bond that day.”

“A plastic bracelet on your ankle for murder means nothing,” Wilkins said.

Robeson County District Attorney Matt Scott responded to the scene, and the United States Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and other agencies are assisting with the investigation, Wilkins said.

* * *