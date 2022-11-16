WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A missing 9-year-old boy was found alive around noon after going missing Tuesday morning.

Bentley Stancil was found hiding in an RV camper in Wendell, about a mile away from his home. The sheriff’s office said they had already been through the area where the camper is located but went back there Wednesday afternoon when they received new information. Bentley is said to be actively hiding at the time he was found.

Baker briefed reporters with an update earlier Wednesday morning on missing Bentley’s disappearance. The sheriff’s office said the boy left his home for the bus stop Tuesday morning in Wendell, but did not get on the bus.

According to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office, Bentley Stancil, was seen running into a wooded area near his bus stop at the intersection of Questor Lane and Outrigger Drive Tuesday morning.

“As far as we know, he is on foot. We do have some video coverage of him,” Baker said at the time.

The sheriff said Bentley was seen on video surveillance obtained from local businesses. Images captured on surveillance showed Bentley near the Hardees on Wendell Boulevard at 10 a.m. Tuesday and at an Exxon. Baker said his team went back to review those tapes. He said tips they received were consistent with the area Bentley was seen on camera.

An AMBER Alert was previously issued for Bentley. Baker said search crews worked into the night and early morning to search for Bentley.

“It was our hope and my prayer last night that the weather, with it being damp and wet would be enough to get him to say ‘Hey I’m cold, sleepy, and hungry. I’m going to com on home’. But that didn’t happen,” Baker said.

A CBS 17 crew learned Tuesday night, through speaking to Bentley’s parents, their son had run away in the past. Baker confirmed that Wednesday morning. Bentley’s father also said his son cell phone, on his person.

Baker told reporters Bentley’s parents have been interviewed but he could not comment about any issues in their household.

“We are going to search for him until we find him,” Baker said.

Baker said they were getting help several agencies including Wendell Police Department, Wendell Fire Department, NC Highway Patrol was searching in the air, Wake County Emergency Management, Wake County ABC

Mutual aid from across the state. The sheriff said infrared cameras would also be used to search for him.

Bentley is described as 4 feet, 7 inches tall with dirty blonde hair, a buzz cut and red-framed glasses. He weighs approximately 75-80 pounds.

He was last seen wearing black sneakers, blue jeans and a black hooded jacket.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office is handling the search on the case. The sheriff’s office received its initial call on the disappearance around 3:25 p.m. Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wake County Sheriff’s Office at 919-856-6911.