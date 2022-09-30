BOGUE SOUND, N.C. (WGHP) — A waterspout was spotted on Bogue Sound on Friday near the Bogue Watch community.

A National Weather Service worker saw the waterspout around 2 p.m. and took a picture.

Waterspout spotted off NC coast (credit: National Weather Service, Newport/Morehead City, NC)

NWS workers in North Carolina are watching for tornadoes as Ian moves across the Carolinas.

The storm made landfall in South Carolina Friday afternoon and had sustained winds of 85 mph.

Ian was expected to become an extratropical low over North Carolina either Friday night or Saturday.

The low will likely dissipate by Saturday night.

“Considerable flash and urban flooding, and minor river flooding is possible across coastal and northeast South Carolina, coastal North Carolina, and southeast Virginia today. Locally considerable flash, urban, and small stream flooding is possible today into early Saturday across portions of northwest North Carolina and southwest Virginia,” according to the National Hurricane Center.