KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Wawa is officially coming to North Carolina!

On Friday, May 12, the company announced they broke ground on their first location in the state.

The ceremony happened on the 1900 block of North Croatan Highway in Kill Devil Hills, their newest location. It marked the start of the construction and shared more details on growth plans in the state.

Wawa is a chain of over 950 convenience retail stores located in:

Pennsylvania

New Jersey

Delaware

Maryland

Virginia

Florida

Washington, D.C.

Additionally, the stores offer gas and are well-known for their built-to-order hoagies, freshly brewed coffee, hot breakfast sandwiches, and much more.