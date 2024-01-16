CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three mountain school districts in the Queen City News area will have inclement weather policies for Tuesday’s school schedules.

In Ashe County, schools will be closed as it is an annual leave day for all 10-month employees.

Watauga County Schools will go on an Inclement Weather Remote Learning Day on Tuesday, Jan. 16. No students will report to school buildings. Teachers and other instructional staff may choose to work remotely. Staff reporting to school buildings for work may report on a two-hour delay. Check with your schools and teachers for online classes starting at 10 a.m. or 10:30 a.m.

Finally, the Avery County Schools are closed for all students, faculty, and staff on Tuesday.