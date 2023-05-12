Photo courtesy of the U.S. Marshals

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WJHL) — A West Virginia murder suspect and frequent Bristol, Tenn. visitor was arrested last week in North Carolina.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Kenneth Alan Stout was taken into custody Saturday evening in Wilmington. Reportedly, an off-duty officer spotted Stout after seeing the man’s photo on social media and news programs.

Officers captured Stout after a brief foot chase.

Stout was wanted by authorities in McDowell County, West Virginia for the murder of Barbara Baker.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Bristol, Tennessee was one of the locations Stout was believed to have frequented.

He is expected to be extradited back to West Virginia.