NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Preston Sandlin sees everything when it comes to spotting anything wrong with a home.

“A home inspector is like the guy that nobody wants to invite to a party because my wife will go to a party and be like, ‘Oh, look at the drapes.’ And I am like, ‘Look at that crack over there.’ She is like, ‘Shut up,’” the inspector with Home Inspection Carolina said.

For decades, he says, the real estate market has had its ebb and flow, a rather predictable rhythm of buying and selling that got completely turned upside down during the pandemic.

“It was such a sellers’ market,” Sandlin said.

This time last summer, Sandlin and realtors across the Queen City saw an alarming trend: buyers offering unprecedented due diligence fees to take a property off the market.

“It definitely caused some major headache and heartburn,” the owner of Matt Stone Realty, Matt Stone said.

In 2022, Stone says these non-refundable payments frequently reached $30,000, $40,000, and sometimes $100,000, compared to about $5,000 pre-pandemic.

“We are still seeing astronomically high due diligence fees. We are very frequently seeing $50,000 met on a due diligence fee on half-million-dollar homes,” Stone said.

He says buyers rarely lose these payments, but when it does happen, nine times out of 10, it’s because of issues found during the inspection process.

“I personally felt like it left buyers unprotected, and we kind of had an idea to solve that,” Sandlin said.

For the first time in 2021, Sandlin began offering walks-and-talks. He says they weren’t formal inspections, but clients could hire an inspector to tag along during a showing and point out any significant issues.

“You are just paying them for their time. I mean, you can pay an accountant, or a doctor, or a lawyer. You call them and you talk to them, you will get a bill for their time,” he said.

About one year into offering these consultations, Sandlin said he received a letter from the North Carolina Home Inspector Licensure Board saying he was potentially violating state law for not providing a written report.

While he disagreed with the complaint, he stopped his walk-and-talks.

“I just kind of feel sad because, obviously, you can say you can feel sad because of your business, but I truly feel bad for someone buying a home right now,” he said.

Sandlin says he continues to get calls daily for walk-and-talks but turns them down.