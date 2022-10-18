What goes bump in the North Carolina night?

From the battlefields, buildings and graveyards of the Tar Heel State to the Outer Banks where notorious pirates once roamed the shores, North Carolina is no stranger to its haunted past.

Here are some of Tripadvisor’s most popular ghost tours that will take you beyond the grave and into the paranormal:

Asheville Night-Time Walking Ghost Tour

Take a stroll through the streets of historic downtown Asheville to see the area’s most haunted hotspots, including the Grove Park Inn, Helen’s Bridge, the Battery Park Hotel and more. Tours last around 2 hours and cover 1.5 miles.

OBX Ghost Tours

Dubbed “the most haunted Outer Banks ghost tour,” OBX Ghost Tour guides tourists through downtown Manteo while showing them what makes the Outer Banks one of the most haunted beaches in America. You may even catch a glimpse of one of the most notorious pirates to have sailed the seas.

Charlotte Beyond The Grave

Now one of the more modern cities in North Carolina, a haunted history runs deep in the Queen City. This chilling, lantern-guided tour of Uptown will tell share how the city’s ghostly past has shaped the Charlotte we know today.

Winston-Salem “West Endings” Tour

Take a stroll down old Victorian streets in Winston-Salem’s West End District on a 90-minute walking tour. You can learn the local history and haunts while visiting the sites where the city’s former residents continue to roam.

Durham Dark & Mysterious Ghost Walk

Take a walk down Tobacco Road’s chilling past on a 1.5-mile tour in downtown Durham. You’ll see the Bull Durham Factory, Kress Store Building, Devil’s Teacher and more. See why Durham is “the most haunted city in the country that no one is talking about.”