CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charles Odell won’t forget the day he decided to keep Narcan in his vehicle.

He was at a local restaurant, getting his son something to eat, when he saw a person outside.

“They appeared to be very pale,” recalls Odell, “and their breathing was shallow.”

Recognizing the signs of an overdose, he told the staff to call 911, and EMS crews administered Narcan to save the person. But there were crucial minutes between the call and crews arriving.

“Had I had Narcan in my car at that time, I could have provided that assistance,” Odell said.

Odell also is the president and CEO of Dilworth Center, which helps people recover from alcohol and drug addiction.

Every desk at Dilworth Center has two boxes of Narcan, a drug which reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, in them.

“No one can seek recovery if they are not alive to receive it,” Odell said.

On Wednesday the Federal Drug Administration made Narcan available for everyone without a prescription.

“It’s important because it will lead to saving tens of thousands of lives,” said Dr. Rahul Gupta, director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy. “This is another step that we are saving more lives, connecting more Americans to treatment as quickly as we can.”

The drug will be available without a prescription by the summer, according to the Office of National Drug Control Policy.

Currently, someone overdoses in the U.S. every hour.

So, doctors and counselors feel whether you’re at home, at work, or somewhere else in public, access to Narcan gives more people the ability to help.

“This is something that will save lives, and it will help families,” says Odell. “If they do have someone in their family with addiction, now they have the first line of defense to potentially save somebody’s life.”