NORTH CAROLINA (STACKER) — Within five months after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine in early February 2022, the U.S. admitted more than 100,000 Ukrainian refugees.
Most of these refugees were admitted through a special program called humanitarian parole, which falls outside the scope of the data tracking carried out by the Refugee Processing Center.
Humanitarian parole allows refugees who meet certain criteria to gain temporary legal status in the U.S. and applications are processed differently than traditional refugee resettlement applications.
During September 2022, the U.S. admitted most refugees from either the Democratic Republic of Congo, Burma (also referred to as Myanmar), or Syria, with about 60% of all refugees admitted hailing from one of those three countries. Each nation struggles with a unique set of circumstances that can make their citizens unsafe if they stay in their home country.
For the last three decades, the DRC has been struggling with a vast humanitarian crisis that has left millions of people displaced, both internally and externally, with many people fleeing to neighboring countries.
Myanmar’s sitting government is currently engaged in a war against its people and the country is expected to have approximately 1.2 million refugees seeking asylum by the end of 2022. Syria has seen nearly 7 million refugees leave the country since 2011 while a longstanding civil war rages and has displaced an additional nearly 7 million people internally.
Stacker referenced data from The Refugee Processing Center to compile statistics on the number of refugees and their countries of origin resettled in North Carolina in September 2022.
September refugee statistics
Countries where refugees arrived from in September
North Carolina
#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 95
#2. Moldova: 21
#2. Sudan: 21
#4. Burma: 16
#5. Afghanistan: 15
#6. Eritrea: 11
#7. El Salvador: 9
#7. Republic of South Sudan: 9
#9. Ukraine: 8
#10. Rwanda: 7
#11. Syria: 6
#12. Iraq: 5
#12. Colombia: 5
#12. Burundi: 5
#15. Ethiopia: 4
#16. Honduras: 2
#16. Venezuela: 2
#18. Jordan: 1
#18. Tanzania: 1
National
#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 2,181
#2. Burma: 658
#3. Syria: 493
#4. Afghanistan: 429
#5. Ukraine: 370
States that accepted the most refugees in September
#1. Texas: 489
#2. California: 363
#3. Washington: 328
#4. Ohio: 325
#5. Kentucky: 320
#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo
Refugees that arrived from Democratic Republic of the Congo since October 2021
North Carolina: 371
National: 7,810
Top states
#1. Kentucky: 919
#2. Texas: 719
#3. Ohio: 535
#4. Arizona: 419
#5. North Carolina: 371
#2. Syria
Refugees that arrived from Syria since October 2021
North Carolina: 171
National: 4,556
Top states
#1. California: 514
#2. Michigan: 446
#3. Texas: 358
#4. Pennsylvania: 350
#5. New York: 316
#3. Sudan
Refugees that arrived from Sudan since October 2021
North Carolina: 132
National: 1,669
Top states
#1. North Carolina: 132
#2. Texas: 107
#3. New York: 86
#4. Nebraska: 81
#5. Idaho: 80
#4. Burma
Refugees that arrived from Burma since October 2021
North Carolina: 108
National: 2,156
Top states
#1. Wisconsin: 323
#2. New York: 218
#3. Texas: 212
#4. Indiana: 155
#5. Illinois: 148
#5. Central African Republic
Refugees that arrived from Central African Republic since October 2021
North Carolina: 46
National: 181
Top states
#1. North Carolina: 46
#2. Arizona: 28
#3. Georgia: 26
#4. Utah: 14
#5. Maryland: 11
#6. Afghanistan
Refugees that arrived from Afghanistan since October 2021
North Carolina: 36
National: 1,618
Top states
#1. California: 270
#2. Texas: 209
#3. Virginia: 201
#4. Colorado: 113
#5. Washington: 88
#7. Moldova
Refugees that arrived from Moldova since October 2021
North Carolina: 34
National: 507
Top states
#1. Washington: 153
#2. California: 152
#3. North Carolina: 34
#4. Florida: 27
#5. Minnesota: 25
#7. Ukraine
Refugees that arrived from Ukraine since October 2021
North Carolina: 34
National: 1,610
Top states
#1. Washington: 472
#2. California: 353
#3. New York: 112
#4. Pennsylvania: 73
#5. Oregon: 71
#9. Republic of South Sudan
Refugees that arrived from Republic of South Sudan since October 2021
North Carolina: 32
National: 293
Top states
#1. Arizona: 41
#2. North Carolina: 32
#3. Maryland: 25
#4. Nebraska: 24
#5. Utah: 20
#10. Guatemala
Refugees that arrived from Guatemala since October 2021
North Carolina: 31
National: 1,085
Top states
#1. California: 219
#2. Texas: 121
#3. Florida: 67
#4. New Jersey: 64
#5. Pennsylvania: 58
#10. El Salvador
Refugees that arrived from El Salvador since October 2021
North Carolina: 31
National: 519
Top states
#1. California: 122
#2. Maryland: 86
#3. Texas: 43
#4. New York: 36
#5. North Carolina: 31
#12. Colombia
Refugees that arrived from Colombia since October 2021
North Carolina: 26
National: 261
Top states
#1. Florida: 41
#2. New York: 31
#3. North Carolina: 26
#4. New Jersey: 20
#5. Pennsylvania: 17
#13. Honduras
Refugees that arrived from Honduras since October 2021
North Carolina: 20
National: 450
Top states
#1. Florida: 60
#2. Texas: 54
#3. Massachusetts: 31
#4. Virginia: 29
#4. California: 29
#14. Iraq
Refugees that arrived from Iraq since October 2021
North Carolina: 15
National: 498
Top states
#1. Michigan: 96
#2. California: 65
#3. Texas: 51
#4. Arizona: 35
#5. New York: 31
#15. Eritrea
Refugees that arrived from Eritrea since October 2021
North Carolina: 13
National: 325
Top states
#1. Georgia: 32
#2. Iowa: 30
#3. Arizona: 27
#4. Washington: 23
#5. Ohio: 20
#16. Rwanda
Refugees that arrived from Rwanda since October 2021
North Carolina: 12
National: 88
Top states
#1. Texas: 19
#2. North Carolina: 12
#3. Idaho: 11
#4. New York: 9
#5. Kentucky: 8
#17. Venezuela
Refugees that arrived from Venezuela since October 2021
North Carolina: 9
National: 163
Top states
#1. Florida: 42
#2. Texas: 26
#3. Ohio: 15
#4. Georgia: 12
#5. Washington: 11
#18. Vietnam
Refugees that arrived from Vietnam since October 2021
North Carolina: 7
National: 14
Top states
#1. North Carolina: 7
#2. Colorado: 6
#3. California: 1
#19. Ethiopia
Refugees that arrived from Ethiopia since October 2021
North Carolina: 6
National: 252
Top states
#1. Minnesota: 97
#2. Maryland: 23
#3. Washington: 22
#4. Colorado: 15
#5. Georgia: 13
#19. Iran
Refugees that arrived from Iran since October 2021
North Carolina: 6
National: 255
Top states
#1. California: 71
#2. Texas: 42
#3. Washington: 17
#3. Georgia: 17
#5. Virginia: 16
#21. Somalia
Refugees that arrived from Somalia since October 2021
North Carolina: 5
National: 456
Top states
#1. Minnesota: 128
#2. Ohio: 49
#3. New York: 29
#4. Washington: 24
#5. Arizona: 21
#21. Uganda
Refugees that arrived from Uganda since October 2021
North Carolina: 5
National: 63
Top states
#1. California: 8
#2. Georgia: 7
#2. Tennessee: 7
#4. North Carolina: 5
#4. Colorado: 5
#21. Burundi
Refugees that arrived from Burundi since October 2021
North Carolina: 5
National: 185
Top states
#1. Tennessee: 19
#2. Texas: 18
#3. Wisconsin: 14
#3. Idaho: 14
#3. Oregon: 14
#24. Cambodia
Refugees that arrived from Cambodia since October 2021
North Carolina: 4
National: 32
Top states
#1. Rhode Island: 9
#2. Texas: 7
#3. Georgia: 5
#4. Oregon: 4
#4. North Carolina: 4
#25. Jordan
Refugees that arrived from Jordan since October 2021
North Carolina: 1
National: 5
Top states
#1. Washington: 1
#1. Utah: 1
#1. Pennsylvania: 1
#1. North Carolina: 1
#1. Massachusetts: 1
#25. Indonesia
Refugees that arrived from Indonesia since October 2021
North Carolina: 1
National: 1
Top states
#1. North Carolina: 1
#25. Congo
Refugees that arrived from Congo since October 2021
North Carolina: 1
National: 3
Top states
#1. Ohio: 1
#1. North Carolina: 1
#1. Arizona: 1