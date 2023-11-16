ASHE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — In case you were counting, we’re just 39 days away from Christmas. Crews were in Fleetwood, just north of Boone, on Wednesday to cut down a tree for the White House. The 18.5-foot-tall Fraser fir tree was grown at Cline Church Nursery.

The National Christmas Tree Association had selected Cline Church Nursery as its 2023 Grand Champion grower. As Grand Champion, they will provide and present a North Carolina Fraser fir Christmas tree that will be displayed in the Blue Room of the White House this year.

Following Wednesday’s cutting, the North Carolina tree was loaded into an NCDA&CS truck that will be transporting the Christmas tree to the White House.

First Lady Jill Biden will welcome the new Christmas tree on Friday.