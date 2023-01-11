RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — We know copperhead snakes are out during the summer, but you probably don’t expect to see them right now. That’s why a Raleigh couple was surprised to spot one in their yard just a few days ago.

Dan and Jane Harrod were gardening at their home near Crabtree when they spotted a copperhead snake. Jane Harrod said she even wore gloves, expecting she might uncover a snake that was hibernating, but did not expect her husband would spot one laying out in the open.

“I expect it in summer, I did not expect it in January,” Jane Harrod said.

Jane joked she was glad the snake was in the bush her husband was working on, and not hers.

“My hands were right around the bush, which was about three inches from where the snake was, and I don’t know why I saw him ’cause he was the same color as everything else, Dan Harrod said. “I just jumped back and thought, oh, I thought we don’t have snakes in January.”

The couple posted the picture on Nextdoor and received more than 100 comments.

The North Carolina Wildlife Commission said once temperatures get above around 65 in the day and in the 40s at night for several days snakes can come out, even if it’s winter.

From December 29th to January 5th, the daily high temperatures at RDU Airport were in the 60s and 70s. The Harrods said they saw the snake on January 6th.

Dr. Ryan Lamb is the Medical Director at UNC’s REX and Holly Springs Emergency Departments. He said one of the best preventative measure against copperhead snake bites is covered shoes, something you’re probably wearing even on the warmer winter days.

“I wouldn’t probably spend too much time, as much as I would in the summertime looking for them, but certainly being aware on a nice hot day if you’re out hiking you might run into them if it’s been like that, especially if you see more than one day in a row where it’s been warm,” Lamb said.

During copperhead season he said the UNC system treats about 30-40 people a month in the emergency room for copperhead bites.

“In the two emergency departments I work in, REX and Holly Springs, we haven’t had any in the last couple of months,” Lamb said. “We might see an occasional one within the UNC system of one or so a month that might come up.”

Lamb said if you do see a snake, don’t try to kill it, just stop and slowly back away. If you’re bitten by a copperhead, Lamb said first back away from the snake so you’re not bitten again and then try to sit or lie down, moving as little as possible, and have someone take you to the emergency room.