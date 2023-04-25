NORTH CAROLINA (WGHP) — Gov. Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to half-staff beginning immediately until sunset Wednesday, April 26.

Flags will be half-staff in honor of U.S. Army Sgt. Joseph Zygarowski who died during a training exercise at Fort Bragg on April 19.

Sgt. Zygarowski enlisted in the Army in 2018.

Sgt. Joseph Zygarowski (Fort Bragg).

He was a mechanic assigned to the 10th Transportation Battalion, 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary).

“Our hearts are with the family, friends and loved ones of Sgt. Joseph Zygarowski, who lost his life at Fort Bragg,” Cooper said. “Today and every day, we are grateful for the selfless service our soldiers give to our country.”