RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’re in North Carolina, you’re probably not having much trouble reading this story on your phone.

One study ranks North Carolina in the top 10 states when it comes to being cellphone-friendly.

The report from consultant website artios.io evaluates states based on their mobile internet speeds, phone service, 5G coverage, taxes and programs.

North Carolina checks in at No. 8, a few thousandths of a point behind California and about half a point ahead of Massachusetts.

North Carolina scored high for offering broadband grants and programs, and has relatively low wireless tax rates and good access to 5G. It finds coverage is average and internet speeds are slightly below average.

Maryland was No. 1 while Alaska came in last.

“Access to cellular devices and the internet has become necessary to do our jobs. So it’s important to understand which states offer the best internet access, phone coverage, and support to residents and businesses,” said Andreas Voniatis, the founder of Artios.io.

The report uses numbers from the Federal Communications Commission, National Telecommunications and Information Administration, the Tax Foundation and Opensignal.