ELKIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has died and a juvenile was left with life-threatening injuries following a collision in Wilkes County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Around 7:30 Tuesday morning, highway patrol investigated a fatal collision on Macedonia Church Road near Money Road.

A 2004 Dodge Ram was going east on Macedonia Church Road, crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a 2006 Honda Accord going west, officials said.

The driver of the Ram, 29-year-old Joseph Brandon Wood, was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 29-year-old woman was driving the Accord. Highway patrol says she was also not wearing a seatbelt and died of her injuries at the scene.

Two juveniles were taken to a local hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and the other with non-life-threatening injuries. The one with life-threatening injuries was not wearing a seatbelt, according to highway patrol.

After an initial investigation, officials say speed and alcohol were not contributing factors in the collision.

Wood was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle, left of center, driving while license suspended and other traffic violations.