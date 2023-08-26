NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has died following an accident involving a lawn mower rider in Wilkes County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Around 6:00 on Friday night, state highway patrol responded to a collision on Greenhorn Road near Cottonwood Road.

A 2016 Dodge Ram, traveling east on Greenhorn Road, hit a riding lawn mower that was attempting to turn around in the road, officials said.

Daryl Connely West, 74, was the rider of the mower. He was critically injured and taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

The driver of the Ram, Dillon Scott Anderson, 31, was not injured.

The road was closed for about an hour during the investigation.

Officials say no charges will be filed in this case.