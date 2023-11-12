WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Wednesday morning Winston-Salem chase ended in a fatal crash, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

At around 9:26 a.m. on Wednesday, a state trooper attempted to pull over a Pontiac vehicle for allegedly having “fictitious registration plates.”

Investigators say that the driver of the Pontiac did not pull over and continued to drive away. As a result, a pursuit began.

At the intersection of Cole Road and Utah Drive, the driver of the Pontiac struck a curb, lost control of the vehicle and struck an apartment, according to state troopers. Life-saving efforts were administered, however, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene by Forsyth County EMS.

The deceased has since been identified as Brandon Dewayne Walker, of Lexington.

Investigators say there was a passenger in the Pontiac. They were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.

No one was inside the apartment at the time of the crash, according to state troopers. No other injuries were reported other than the occupants of the Pontiac.

There is no further information available at this time.