GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect was arrested in connection to carjackings at Sheetz in Greensboro on New Garden Road and West Wendover Avenue this month.

Dionysus Thomas, 24, of Winston-Salem, has been charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon after carjackings on Dec. 6, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release

He is being held in the Forsyth County Jail.

On Dec. 7 around 3:21 p.m., Winston-Salem officers found a stolen vehicle on Germanton Road at Hanes Mill Road associated with an armed robbery in Greensboro.

Officers attempted a traffic stop when the suspect vehicle, a 2008 Ford Crown Vic, rammed an officer’s car. A chase then began, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

During the chase, officers lost sight of the car near Germanton Road and Oak Summit Road and then found it crashed. There was no one in the crashed car.

While officers tried to find the driver of the 2008 Ford Crown Vic, an additional stolen vehicle drove by the scene and officers tried to initiate a traffic stop. The suspect vehicle, a 2017 Honda Civic, immediately crashed into the back of another vehicle.

Thomas then ran away, according to police. He also reportedly threw a gun away during the second chase before being taken into custody by officers.

Initially, investigators were looking for a second suspect. However, police later identified the passenger in the suspect vehicle as a juvenile.

Thomas is being charged with the following:

felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle

felony possession of a firearm by a felon

misdemeanor resist, delay and obstruct a public officer

misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor

Thomas was given a $25,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing.