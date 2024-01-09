WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem City Council voted unanimously to approve the sale of an apartment complex to increase the supply of affordable housing.

The apartment complex stands at 800 North Spring Street and houses eight tenants who fear that the new owners will raise their rent, forcing them out of a home.

City leaders said the apartment will remain a place for low-income housing,

“I thought this was my home forever,” resident Karen Spaugh said.

Spaugh has called the apartment complex home for 25 years with her son who has a disability.

“We’ve had … Christmas here, birthdays and thanksgivings,” Spaugh said.

There are good memories she fears could soon change.

The City of Winston-Salem will sell the complex to private developers under its plan to expand housing assistance programs.

But as soon as people living there got word of the potential sale, fear of the unknown set in.

“I thought I was having a nervous breakdown … I was very appalled and hadn’t been able to sleep since November, so I’m just heartbroken,” Spaugh said.

As part of the sale, the developers have to adhere to the city’s affordable housing ordinance and housing justice act.

But what tenants fear most is the city will only have the developers maintain the same rent through the end of 2024 and work with a community group called City With Dwellings to secure vouchers so people could stay in those apartments.

During the meeting, developers extended the “same rent pay”‘” to 2025.

“Anything could happen in the next six months,” said resident Durwin Carmona.

Spaugh is so nervous, she’s already applied to several affordable housing units in the city.

She’s on a waitlist that could take up to a year to get a place to live.

“I hope I can continue to stay here … Mentally, I’m not ready for change,” Spaugh said.

On Monday afternoon, a handful of people who live in the apartments rallied outside city hall to make sure the council got their message.