WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A Winston-Salem woman was shot in the chest on Tuesday night while watching fireworks with friends, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 10:17 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to North Main Street to investigate a shooting.

Arriving officers found a 51-year-old Winston-Salem woman lying on the front lawn of a home. She had been shot in the chest.

She was taken to her hospital, and police say the extent of her injuries is unknown.

Investigators say she was sitting on the front lawn watching fireworks with friends when she was hit by what is believed to be a stray bullet.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.