CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT) — Confidence is growing on the impacts we can expect from this Saturday’s storm. The main event will likely start overnight Friday into Saturday and linger through Saturday morning.

Rain will be focused around uptown Charlotte while sleet and freezing rain moves in along the I-40 corridor. Areas north of I-40 will be a combination of ice and snow through Saturday morning so be sure to be weather aware when starting this weekend.

Currently, there is a Winter Storm Watch for multiple local counties starting Saturday at 1 a.m. and lasting until 1 p.m. on Saturday. We can see a light glaze of ice which will impact travel conditions early in the day.

Snow and ice will transition into all rain by Saturday afternoon. Showers will exit pretty quickly late in the day on Saturday making way for clearing skies overnight. Some lingering snow and ice can impact our western-facing slopes on Sunday while partly cloudy skies and high near 50 degrees settle in for the Panthers Game on Sunday.

Today starts off cold and dry as temperatures sit in the 30s. Highs will peak in the low 50s as a breeze comes out of the North between 5 and 15 miles per hour. Wind gusts can be as fast as 22 miles per hour at times.

Early next week we’ll be starting dry on Monday but Tuesday looks to bring yet another round of wet weather for the Queen City.

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and cool. High: 51.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and frigid. Low: 24.

NORTH CAROLINA DOT PREPS

Crews are going to brine Thursday afternoon and Friday in Alexander, Cleveland, Catawba, Lincoln, Gaston, and Iredell counties. They’ll hit the interstates and primary routes, NCDOT said.

“We plan to have a handful of employees at each county yard tomorrow night,” officials told Queen City News on Thursday.

In Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties, crews will start applying brine at 9 p.m. Thursday on I-85, I-77, and the north section of I-485. They’ll be off the road by 6 a.m. Friday and resume after Friday morning rush until 4 p.m. Friday.

Drivers can go to www.DriveNC.gov anytime to check for travel conditions across the state.