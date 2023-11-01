SPINDALE, N.C. (WSPA) — A woman accused of making threatening phone calls to Isothermal Community College, causing the cancelation of an event, was arrested Tuesday.

38-year-old Danielle Parker Gossett of Marion was charged with two counts of making a false report of an act of mass violence to occur on educational property and felony obstructing justice, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the threats led to the college canceling a “Paint the Campus Blue” community event which was planned for October 21.

Investigators said they also plan to charge a juvenile in the case.

“We take this type of criminal threat seriously in that the disruption of an event is only one of the negative impacts realized from this type of reckless and unlawful activity,” said Rutherford County Sheriff Aaron Ellenburg. “Over the last week my staff and I have heard from concerned parents of students and from parents who have children who were scheduled to play soccer on the college’s soccer fields asking for assurances regarding their children’s safety.”

Gossett was booked into the Rutherford County Detention Center and released on $25,000 bond.