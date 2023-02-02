ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman was arrested Thursday in connection to a newborn baby that was found dead Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, along railroad tracks in east Rockingham, according to the sheriff’s office.

Kimberly Harris, 27, was processed into the detention center under no bond and is charged with the following:

Murder

Felony conceal, failure to report a death

Kimberly Harris (Courtesy: Richmond County Sheriff’s Office)

“I want to thank the community for their support and efforts,” said Sheriff Gulledge. “They have provided numerous leads, helped keep the updates circulating, and given support to our deputies and investigators working this case; when a child is involved, it puts things in a different perspective.”

Deputies say the case remains active until other leads are followed up to ensure nobody else was involved.