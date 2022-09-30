RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after an early morning crash in Randolph County, near Trinity.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the crash on Interstate 85 north at the Trinity Overpass near South Main Street. The overturned vehicle blocked traffic and left shattered glass and debris scattered across both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-85.

Officials previously thought the driver landed on I-85 north after driving off of the Trinity Road overpass, but police have since confirmed that the driver was on I-85 south when the initial crash happened.

Police say 30-year-old Amity Alyssa Plunkett, of Greensboro, was driving a 2009 Ford Fusion south on I-85 when she ran off the road to the left and hit the Trinity Road bridge abutment and overturned.

The car came to a stop on I-85 north as a 2014 Volvo tractor-trailer was heading north. The tractor-trailer could not stop in time and hit Plunkett’s car.

Several callers reported the overturned vehicle to law enforcement with one saying they saw the crash happen.

“Unable to advise condition,” officers said over the scanner. “Completely entrapped in vehicle. It’s upside down, blocking all lanes of travel.”

Plunkett died at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not hurt.

Police say they do not know what caused the crash.

All lanes in the area were shut down for multiple hours but have since reopened.