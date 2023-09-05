ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A 35-year-old woman is facing cocaine charges and her car was seized after she led Halifax County deputies on a high-speed chase last week, officials said.

The incident first began just before 8:55 p.m. Thursday on Julian Allsbrook Highway near Old Farm Road when a deputy spotted a driver make a safe moving violation and the car had fake license tags, according to a news release from the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the car initially stopped in the parking lot of Pino’s Pizza and then gave fake info about her name, deputies said.

The woman driver then quickly fled, leading a deputy on a 100 mph chase for more than 3 miles, the news release said.

The driver finally stopped in Weldon where she was arrested.

Deputies found cocaine, alcohol and drug paraphernalia inside the car, according to the news release.

Jessica Rivers, of the Weldon area, was identified as the driver and deputies learned her license is permanently suspended because of an aggravated DWI charge, the news release said.

Rivers was charged with felony flee to elude with a motor vehicle, felony possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, reckless driving, and possession of an open alcoholic beverage.

Her car was seized by officials because it was involved in a felony flee to elude with a motor vehicle case, deputies said.

Rivers was held on a $5,000 secured bond.