EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was shot and killed at Freedom Park on Sunday afternoon, according to the Eden Police Department.

Investigators say that the shooting occurred at Freedom Park on 121 North Edgeworth Road in Eden.

At around 2:44 p.m. on Sunday, police came to the park after getting a report of a shooting in progress. Patrol officers were at the scene within one minute of being dispatched.

At the scene, officers took the suspect, John Michael Powell, 35, of Newport News, Virginia, into custody as he was attempting to leave the scene in his vehicle.

Investigators say that they found the victim, Gwendolyn Lavonne Riddick, 40, of Eden, next to her car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The shooting took place in the parking lot of the multi-use field.

Officers provided Riddick with aid until Rockingham County EMS arrived. She was then taken to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased at 3 p.m.

Investigators say that the shooting was an isolated incident between Powell and Riddick. The two “have a child in common” and the incident was a result of “ongoing domestic issues.”

Powell is being charged with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into occupied property. He is being held on no bond and will appear in court on August 8.

Chief Clint Simpon released the following statement on the fatal shooting: