EDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was shot and killed at Freedom Park on Sunday afternoon, according to the Eden Police Department.
Investigators say that the shooting occurred at Freedom Park on 121 North Edgeworth Road in Eden.
At around 2:44 p.m. on Sunday, police came to the park after getting a report of a shooting in progress. Patrol officers were at the scene within one minute of being dispatched.
For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.
At the scene, officers took the suspect, John Michael Powell, 35, of Newport News, Virginia, into custody as he was attempting to leave the scene in his vehicle.
Investigators say that they found the victim, Gwendolyn Lavonne Riddick, 40, of Eden, next to her car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The shooting took place in the parking lot of the multi-use field.
Officers provided Riddick with aid until Rockingham County EMS arrived. She was then taken to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased at 3 p.m.
Investigators say that the shooting was an isolated incident between Powell and Riddick. The two “have a child in common” and the incident was a result of “ongoing domestic issues.”
Powell is being charged with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into occupied property. He is being held on no bond and will appear in court on August 8.
Chief Clint Simpon released the following statement on the fatal shooting:
“This is a senseless and tragic loss of life; the family and work family are in our thoughts and prayers. Unfortunately, this incident occurred at Freedom Park in the parking lot, even more senseless, was to commit this act of violence in a location with numerous families and children nearby. I am saddened by the loss of life but I am very proud of the quick response by the officers of the Eden Police Department to give aid to the victim and apprehend the suspect near the crime. I am also proud of our citizens who gathered invaluable information, called 911 and attempted to provide aid to the victim as well. I am thankful and appreciative of the partnership with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and their assistance at UNCR Hospital and for District Attorney Jason Ramey responded to Freedom Park to support the victim, officers, and citizens.”Statement from Chief Simpson