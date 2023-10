HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A woman was shot and killed Monday morning at a Hendersonville McDonald’s.

According to the Hendersonville Police Department, the shooting happened shortly before 11 a.m. at the restaurant on 4 Seasons Boulevard.

Investigators said the victim is a woman who caused a disturbance at the restaurant.

Police said the shooter was taken into custody.

The victim has not yet been identified.

