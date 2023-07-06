RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Rutherford County officials have begun to search for a woman who appeared on security cameras, breaking property of the Eggers Funeral Home in Cliffside while she also stripped down to her swimsuit and bathed in the funeral home’s carport.

According to the sheriff reports, the bizarre situation was first discovered around Monday, June 26, when funeral home employees showed up to work to find the trail of destruction.

Security camera video captured what first appeared to have been an unknown person walking up to the property on Saturday, June 24.

Funeral Home Director Larry Skipper said, “She was dressed in a sleeveless shirt, kind of tank-top thing and shorts, and a hat on at one point. We thought it was a male to start with.”

The individual first appeared on camera in a Charlotte Hornets hat, Nike “JUMP” t-shirt, and a camo backpack, and appeared to be holding flowers.

The individual then got rid of the hat and backpack, which revealed that the person Skipper thought was a man, was actually a woman.

Over four hours, the woman walked around the property and continued to smash windows, tear out security items, such as a security camera, and ripped out potted plants.

Before she left, the woman stripped down to a bikini and used the funeral home’s outside water hose to take a bath. Skipper said the damage is estimated at around $3,000 to $4,000 and was not significant enough to stop operations.

He did say that he hopes the individual gets help, soon.

“We don’t want our building to be vandalized. I just hope the cops are able to catch her and help her. She needs some help, that should be the ultimate goal.”