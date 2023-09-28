GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman wrote a letter to the Greensboro police officer who pulled her over and gave her a speeding ticket this summer and it was not for the reason you might assume.

Rather than scold the officer or complain about the ticket, she thanked the officer for pulling her over.

She thanked the officer for being “extremely kind and professional,” and expressed her gratitude for being pulled over as the officer “possibly saved my life, my husband’s life and another driver(s).”

The Greensboro Police Department posted the letter on Facebook and released the following statement:

“We can’t remember the last time we were thanked for giving someone a ticket, but we appreciate this person’s kind words and support of Officer Brechtel.”

You can read the full letter below:

Hello Chief Thompson,

I am writing to commend Officer POI C. Brechtel. On Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at 12:15 p.m. Officer Brechtel pulled me over for excessive speeding on Interstate 85 S. Citation 6163517.



My husband and I were traveling from Maryland to Blacksburg, SC to escort my elderly mother to a surgical procedure the next day. Over the last 7 months, I have traveled this route (95 S-85 S) at least 9 times always aware that these highways could be very dangerous, I have read so many stories about the horrific accidents, especially on I-85 S.



I am 61 (feels like 31) and I have only had one speeding ticket in my whole life and that was over 20 years ago. My husband drives for a living and owns his own 28 ft box truck so he drives slower than my mother and she is 85. I deem us all to be very safe non-aggressive drivers yet on this particular day I was excessively speeding.



As a federal employee for over 35 years, I have a special security clearance that actually asks me questions about everything from speeding tickets to neighbors as a part of my background check every so many years.



I am more than mindful of my speed when traveling, yet I was really speeding and writing now because Officer Brechtel possibly saved my life, my husband’s life and another driver(s). My husband had already told me I needed to slow down a few times but he kept going to sleep since he was tired and he knows that I am a safe driver.



July 25 could have been catastrophic for many people if I had crashed. I was wide awake but perhaps thinking back I was fatigued with stress, concerned about my mother who was finally after several months about to have surgery.



Wide awake, but mentally asleep because I would have never driven like that.



Officer Brechtel was extremely kind and professional. He looked at me as though to say “Lady you don’t look like the type to behave or rather drive like this. What gives?” He asked me why and all I could do was tell him and apologize. I apologized and meant it. I have been in the car when people have been stopped over the last 20 years or so at least 2 times and have never seen an officer that professionally handled the Stop as Officer Brechtel did.



I am not sure how many people write letters thanking an officer for a speeding ticket or if this is an anomaly, but I am asking you to please let Officer Brechtel know that appreciate him pulling me over and giving me a ticket that day. I truly believe he may have saved lives and this definitely reset my whole mindset because I could not get this event out of my mind. Yes sir, I am grateful to have been pulled over for speeding. I am now reset to being much more mindful especially when stressed. This was not typical of my behavior.



Thank you does not speak enough. Please let Officer Brechtel and fellow officers know that kindness, understanding and just professional listening speaks volumes. This just may save a life and speak to the mindset of the person stopped. I needed to be stopped and I was.



Thank you for my $206.00 speeding ticket. I am happy to have paid it.