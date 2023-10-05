HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County man is mourning the loss of his wife who died in a car crash Monday afternoon in High Point.

Justin Gliford says his wife Christina was a mother of six.

“She was a loving being. Very supportive. She would give the shirt off her back if she was able to. She put everybody first,” Gliford said.

According to Gliford, on Monday afternoon, his wife was on the way to pick up her son after a long night shift at work when she didn’t make it home.

High Point Police say Gliford died after the Honda Pilot she was driving hit the back of a truck on Highway 68.

Officials say fatigue may have contributed to the crash. Something High Point Police Capt. Rachel Juren says is more common than people think.

“As far as numbers are concerned, it’s really hard to track because we can’t always determine if a crash is caused by fatigue. What I can tell you is that driving for long periods without rest is very dangerous. In fact, the behavior of the driver often mimics that of an impaired driver.”

Tuesday morning, Woods of Terror, where Justin works, launched a GoFundMe to cover Christina’s funeral and the family’s mortgage. Attraction owner Eddie Mclaurin said that was the least he could do.

“Everything we get is going to them. Actually, we’ve set it up so it’s going to his bank account. The GoFundMe is going straight to him, we’re not handling any of the money,” Mclaurin said.

It’s a generous gesture Gliford is thankful for during this difficult time.

“It’s going to help us ease. Not completely ease. But it’s going to help us financially ease through this situation of hardship.”