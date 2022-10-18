WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A worker in Wake Forest has died in an industrial incident involving a forklift, the town’s public information officer confirmed Monday night.

Wake Forest Public Information Officer Bill Crabtree confirmed a man working in the 10,000 block of Star Road died.

The incident happened after “a forklift rolled over on the operator and killed him” just before 6 p.m., Crabtree said in a statement to CBS 17.

Crabtree did not identify the man or indicate how the incident happened.

No information was released about the scene, which he said is under construction.