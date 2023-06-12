DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Yoga with Puppies raises hundreds of dollars for Triangle Rescue

About two dozen people and several baby beagles took part in a yoga session at Lonerider Distillery and Taproom in downtown Durham Sunday. The hour-long session served as a fundraiser for Triangle Beagle Rescue. The organization says it brought in more than $600 to help dogs in need.

(Courtesy of Triangle Beagle Rescue)

The puppies, who took part in the yoga session are named French Fry, BoRound, Crinkle Fry, Curly Fry, Waffle Fry, and Tater Tot. They already have homes, but Triangle Beagle Rescue says there is a huge need for people to adopt dogs right now. Many shelters across the state are over capacity, and rescues are working to help as many dogs as possible.

(Courtesy of Triangle Beagle Rescue)

To see the beagles that are available for adoption, click here.