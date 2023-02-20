OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) — Authorities are on scene at a Oakwood Village metal manufacturing plant Monday afternoon following an explosion.

Witnesses reported hearing a big “boom” shortly after 2 p.m. Crews from multiple cities were then sent to the 22500 block on Alexander Road where I. Schumann & Co., which produces copper alloys, is located.

The Oakwood Village Fire Department confirmed that 13 people were taken to the hospital following the incident and that at least one of them was in critical condition.

Hospital officials confirmed to FOX 8 that multiple people were brought to MetroHealth Medical Center, but it is not yet known how many patients are there or their conditions.

The official address of the building is in Bedford, but it is considered Oakwood Village.

Flying over the scene, FOX 8 SkyFOX helicopter showed a fire and a large plume of smoke coming from the building, but firefighters now have it under control. From the ground, debris can be seen scattered hundreds of yards away and a large chunk of the building is missing. Some of the nearby cars were caught on fire as well.

Aerial SkyFOX footage shows a blaze at I. Schumann & Co. in Bedford on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023.

The smoke billowing into the air could be seen for miles around the site and it was even caught on our weather radar for a while, but is starting to disperse into the atmosphere.

Multiple communities are reporting a bad smell in the air following the incident.

“There has been reports of a smell of ‘Burning Oil’ in areas,” Broadview Heights Fire Department said on Facebook. This is likely from the fire scene. We are likely to notice this odor for a while yet.

Seven Hills Fire Department said they are aware of the haze and smell traveling through their area and told people not to call 911, as it may “tie up resources currently needed for the event in Oakwood.”

No further information has been released at this time. Check back for updates on this developing story.