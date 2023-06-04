ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two people were killed when a pickup truck lost control and struck a lawnmower this weekend in Rock Hill, according to the South Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to calls regarding the incident around 8:30 p.m. on Homestead Road.

An initial investigation revealed a Ford pickup with three occupants ran off the road and struck a lawnmower that was occupied by two people. One of the backseat passengers in the pickup was killed, and one of the riders on the lawnmower was also killed, Highway Patrol said.

There is no mention of any charges and this remains an active investigation.