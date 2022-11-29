ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – This was a preliminary hearing where the family court judge determined where the suspects would be detained.

A Rock Hill Police lead detective, Eric Olson, offered a probable cause testimony of how the investigation led to the suspects being arrested.

At least two suspects were the victim’s sons, and it is unclear if and how the other two were related. Police say at first, the suspects were all telling the same story until evidence proved otherwise — eventually, the truth came out.

“I asked him who shot his father; there were no signs of forced entry in the house; someone in that house was responsible for the shooting,” Olson told the court.

Three of four juveniles involved in the murder of 38-year-old Larry Ingram Jr. sat in front of a family court judge for their first hearing since the crime.

Olson says the four teens plotted to kill Ingram Jr. after he disciplined them “for an issue on Instagram — so he collected all of their computers.”

The teens allegedly planned to lure Ingram out of his room with his girlfriend and shoot him. After one failed attempt using a doorknob to make noise, the suspects tried again, kicking a closet door.

The alleged shooter lay in wait in the bathroom.

“Described as a boom or a bang, got Larry’s attention as well; this time, Larry went to investigate himself; seconds after he left the bedroom, she heard multiples gunshots,” Olson said. “She poked her head out of the bedroom and saw a dark figure standing in the apartment hallway.”

Police say the suspects fled the scene and tossed the murder weapon – a Glock 43 — in a nearby wooded area. According to Olson’s testimony, a York County Sheriff’s Office K-9 later found it wrapped in a t-shirt.

Ingram’s sister Kimberly told the judge her brother was trying to get on the right path with his kids and had just moved them here from Lancaster County.

“I honestly feel like all these children were involved, and I feel like they all should be punished to the extent of the law, and it’s hard for me to say that because my nephews are involved,” she said.

Two suspects’ parents also chose to speak before the judge.

16th Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett says the next court hearing will be determined later.