COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A handful of Rock Hill men have been charged in a large-scale, multi-state drug trafficking operation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for South Carolina announced.
A joint investigation by the FBI and York County law enforcement agencies led to the discovery of large amounts of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana obtained from a California distributor. The drugs were being shipped back to Rock Hill and Charlotte, court records showed. The drugs were then distributed to local dealers.
19 people in total were charged in the case, including the five men from Rock Hill.
- Darryl Hemphill, 35, was sentenced to 16 years in prison to be followed by 10 years of supervised release;
- Mikie Marcell Caldwell, 41, was sentenced to 17 years to be followed by 10 years of supervised release;
- Drece Larod McMullen, 41, was sentenced to 11 years to be followed by 10 years of supervised release;
- Odarrius Breonte Adams, 39, was sentenced to 14 years and 3 months to be followed by 6 years of supervised release; and
- Dontavius Devar Jordan, 35, was sentenced to 11 years to be followed by 10 years of supervised release.