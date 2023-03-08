COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A handful of Rock Hill men have been charged in a large-scale, multi-state drug trafficking operation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for South Carolina announced.

A joint investigation by the FBI and York County law enforcement agencies led to the discovery of large amounts of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana obtained from a California distributor. The drugs were being shipped back to Rock Hill and Charlotte, court records showed. The drugs were then distributed to local dealers.

19 people in total were charged in the case, including the five men from Rock Hill.