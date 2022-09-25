YORK COUNTY, SC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – 80 dogs were seized and three arrests were made in a Rock Hill animal fighting operation Sunday morning, the York County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Deputies assisted with executing a search warrant Sunday morning at properties on Wildcat Creek Road in Rock Hill. 50 pitbulls and 30 beagles were taken by York County Animal Control and three people were arrested, the sheriff’s office said.

The operation was conducted alongside the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

“Animal cruelty on any level is disturbing,” said Sheriff Kevin Tolson. “We’re grateful to work with all levels of law enforcement to combat the evilness of animal fighting. I urge the courts to help render justice from this point moving forward.”