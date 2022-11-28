ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An armed man was arrested after trying to steal cigarettes from a Rock Hill Dollar General, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Deputies responded to a break-in around midnight Monday at a Dollar General store on Pinckney Road and found what appeared to be a rock smashed through the front entrance.

A perimeter was set up outside and when deputies attempted to enter, the suspect fled. He was taken into custody following a short pursuit.

A bag full of cigarettes and a handgun were found on the suspect, Jontavious Kelly, who faces charges including burglary and unlawful carry of a gun.